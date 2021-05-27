Wheelhouse Incubator to kick off June 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka will welcome founders and entrepreneurs alike for its Wheelhouse Incubator, which starts on June 14.

GO Topeka says its Wheelhouse Incubator will return for the 2021 spring and summer session on June 14. It said the 12-week business development program is meant to help founders and entrepreneurs improve their businesses.

“This spring/summer session will provide established entrepreneurs with the invaluable experiences and connections to take their business to the next level,” said Karen Christilles, program director, Wheelhouse Incubator. “We look forward to a productive 12 weeks of learning, growing, and networking with this cohort.”

During the session, GO Topeka said cohort participants will have access to the GrowthWheel, which is an internationally proven could-based tool for business decision-making and action. It said cohorts will also design a plan to streamline company growth and profits, benefit from a personal one-on-one mentor relationship, attend private founder breakfast with top Topeka CEOs and network with other entrepreneurs. It sid the spring and summer cohort will end with a graduation ceremony on Aug. 27.

“The Wheelhouse Incubator opens doors for entrepreneurs that may not have been readily available,” said Katrin Bridges, SVP of innovation, GO Topeka. “Entrepreneurs are already hustling non-stop to make that next connection or get that leg up in the industry. This program will allow these individuals to refocus their energies as the needed resources come to them directly.”

