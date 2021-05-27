Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two juvenile bald eagles were killed, and one adult was seriously injured when the tree they were in blew over during severe weather.

Marshall Co. Game Warden Grant Duncan told 13 NEWS he was called to an area outside Blue Rapids around 8 a.m. Thursday on reports of an injured bald eagle found in a field.

Duncan said the location is about 1/2 mile east of Blue Rapids, along the Big Blue River.

He told 13 NEWS that a resident found a badly injured Bald Eagle in a soggy cornfield, near the location of where a pair of eagles were known to nest.

Duncan said the tree the nest was in was blown over in storms sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The Game Warden said two chicks, estimated to be about 8 weeks old were both found dead in the downed tree debris.

Duncan told 13 NEWS the adult bird appeared to have hobbled a short distance away from the tree but was too injured to fly.

He said the nesting pair were well known to the residents of Blue Rapids, as their nest could easily be seen from US-77 highway.

Michele McNulty, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service out of Manhattan, transported the injured bird to K-State Veterinary Medical Center for evaluation.

She said the eagle was likely a female based on size.

Late Thursday, McNulty said the eagle suffered a fractured clavicle, and only needed some “cage rest.”

She said the eagle will likely get transferred to the Milford Nature Center for rehab, and if all goes well, she will be released outside Blue Rapids in due time.

McNulty said the male Bald Eagle was likely unhurt but was nowhere to be seen while they were tending to the female.

