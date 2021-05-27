TPD wins 2021 Battle of the Badges blood drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is the winner of the 2021 Battle of the Badges.

The City of Topeka says it wants to congratulate the Topeka Police Department for winning the 2021 Battle of the Badges blood drive with a vote count of 36 - 20 against the Topeka Fire Department. It said 52 units of blood were collected during the Thursday blood drive.

“This event is known as Battle of the Badges, but to me, it is really a pledge of the badges,” said Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke. “Each year both departments look at this as a special way to serve our community. We pledge to go beyond our daily way to public safety servitude by donating blood. Donating blood is important for our community and I encourage everyone who can to sign up and help to save a life.”

“Topeka Police Department is always proud to lend our support to the life-saving efforts of our local Red Cross,” said Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles. “Blood donations are tremendously impactful to this community at any time but never more important than headed into the summer months. I urge everyone to come out and donate the gift of life. Give blood! The friendly competition with Topeka Fire Department is an added bonus and definitely something that we look forward to every year. Cast your vote for TPD and help us reclaim the trophy.”

The Red Cross said through the first five years of the competition, 243 donations have been collected by Topeka’s first responders during the blood drive. It said the Topeka Fire Department won the 2020 Battle of the Badges.

According to the Red Cross, to thank those that donate, those who do so in the month of May will be entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.

Additional details regarding the camper raffle can be found HERE.

