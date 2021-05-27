TPD, Special Olympics host 40th Law Enforcement Torch Run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD officers and athletes enjoyed the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it celebrated a long-standing tradition in the county with the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas.

TPD said it wanted to thank its friends at the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Washburn University Police Department for joining in on the fun.

