Advertisement

TPD, Special Olympics host 40th Law Enforcement Torch Run

Athletes and officers compete in the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday, May 27,...
Athletes and officers compete in the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday, May 27, 2021.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD officers and athletes enjoyed the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it celebrated a long-standing tradition in the county with the 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas.

TPD said it wanted to thank its friends at the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Washburn University Police Department for joining in on the fun.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million