Topeka Zoo receives new pronghorn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has welcomed a new pronghorn to its family.

Reed is a 2-year-old male pronghorn, an animal native to the Western United States. While pronghorns look similar to an antelope or a deer, they don’t belong to either of those animal families; in fact, their closest living relatives are giraffes. Pronghorns are the fastest land mammal in the Western hemisphere, reaching speeds of up to 55 miles per hour.

“Reed is settling in nicely,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “He is already becoming a staff favorite and will be sure to be loved by our guests also.”

Reed joins 3-year-old female pronghorns Sage and Senna and 2-year-old female Sassafras, along with the wild turkeys that share their enclosure, Pink and Floyd.

