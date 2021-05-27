Advertisement

Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka

Victim identified as 49-year-old Topeka man.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Thursday on a central Topeka street.

Officers were called around 4:48 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of S.W. 17th, where the shooting occurred.

Authorities said responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at that location.

The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Aaron D. Shepherd, 49, of Topeka.

Police blocked S.W. 17th between Buchanan Street to the west and Clay Street on the east as they investigated the shooting.

Yellow-crime scene tape was placed across the street in the middle of the block.

A car with several items strapped to its top was stopped facing east in the middle of the crime scene.

Other items that an individual at the scene said came off the car were scattered on S.W. 17th, just east of where the vehicle came to rest.

Video surveillance from JM Staffing at 1100 S.W. 17th -- on the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Clay streets -- was being reviewed by police in their investigation, according to a person at the business.

According to WIBW records, the man’s death was the city’s sixth homicide of the year. An additional homicide occurred in April outside the city limits in Shawnee County.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

