Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 1-year old Topeka child is in police protective custody and two dogs are at the animal shelter after the parents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday night.

After a narcotics search warrant was served in the 800 block of SW Frazier Ave. on Wednesday evening, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child is in police protective custody and two dogs are at the animal shelter after the parents, a 23-year-old male and 22-year-old female, were taken in custody for multiple drug-related charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, May 26, around 9 p.m., it and the Rossville Police Department completed a narcotics investigation at a home in the 800 block of SW Frazier Ave. It said a search warrant was served and multiple firearms, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia were found within the house. It said a 1-year-old child was taken into police protective custody and two dogs were taken by Animal Control to Helping Hands Humane Society.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Matthew A. Randall, 23, and Hunter L. Stubblefield, 22, both of Topeka, were arrested and charged with aggravated endangering a child, distribution of a hallucinogenic, distribution of certain depressants, distribution of certain stimulants, possession of a hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance. It said the pair has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.