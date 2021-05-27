Thursday night forecast: Cool and dry days ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After today, dry air settles in tonight as a cold front pushes through which will set-up a cool Friday before temperatures warm-up over the holiday weekend as well as rain chances increasing Sunday afternoon into Monday. This will be a part of a slow moving storm system that will continue to bring at least a chance of rain through the middle part of next week.

This Afternoon: Scattered storms develop especially between 1-3pm. Highs will range from the mid 70s-low 80s. Winds S/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s (if clouds remain thicker highs may struggle to even reach 60°). Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night will be a cool night with lows in the 40s, there may even be some fog that develops so that will be something to monitor for Saturday on how quickly fog dissipates. Once it does it should be mostly sunny for the pick day of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 60s possibly low 70s.

There will at least be more cloud cover Sunday but the question will be how quickly rain moves in from the west. There’s a slight chance in the afternoon with the rain chance really increasing Sunday night into Monday.

With the active pattern continuing through Wednesday with at least a slight chance of rain, highs will gradually be warming up.

Storms expected this afternoon especially southeast of a line from Hiawatha down to Council Grove: Flooding is the most concerning hazard: Turn Around Don’t Drown if you come across a flooded road. Remember don’t put yourself in danger by trying to drive through a flooded road because if you get stuck you then put your rescuers in danger attempting to rescue you. Have holiday weekend plans? Don’t cancel outdoor plans Sunday there’s only a slight chance of rain unfortunately it is looking like a rainy Monday with some isolated t-storms. The severe weather risk at this time looks very low.

Hail/wind are the primary threats however a brief tornado can't be ruled out. Best time-frame 2pm-6pm. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

