St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Junction City celebrates graduation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - St. Francis Xavier Catholic School students received diplomas, scholarships, and were recognized for their achievements at a graduation ceremony on May 22. Friends, Family, and staff gathered at St. Francis Xavier Church at 2:00 pm to support the Class of 2021. The ceremony included, prayer, readings, words of encouragement from the guest speaker, Alex Becker, presentation of scholarships, speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as a slide show, and concluded with the presentation of diplomas.

St. Francis Xavier Class of 2021:

Kenzie Girardot (Salutatorian) will be attending Barton County Community College on the Fort Riley Campus to pursue Psychology and/or Nursing Studies. She foresees becoming a psychologist or a mental health nurse.

Brady Sexton-Snow is planning to attend Kansas State University to pursue a Mechanical Engineering Degree in hopes of becoming an Air Force Pilot or NASA Engineer. Brady has been designated as a Kansas Scholar and is also the recipient of several scholarships including the Bramlage Family Foundation Scholarship, St. Francis Xavier Service Angel Scholarship, St. Francis Xavier PTO Scholarship, and the St. Xavier’s Parish Foundation Scholarship.

DJ Shin (Valedictorian) has committed to the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he aspires to earn a Business Degree and become a Nike Marketing Manager or a United Nations Diplomat. He has been recognized as a Kansas Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, and Kansas Honor Scholar for his high academic achievements. DJ was awarded the St. Francis Xavier Service Angel Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, and the Juneteenth Community Association Academic Scholarship.

