Shunganunga Creek health adivsory has been lifted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advisory telling Topekans to stay away from the Shunganunga Creek has been lifted.

The City of Topeka says its Utilities Department has lifted the stream advisory for the Shunganunga Creek starting at SW Shunga Dr. and Washburn Ave., which went into effect on Friday, May 21.

According to the City, all test results from recent stream samples showed acceptable levels of bacteria, showing the creek has returned to normal background levels.

The City said it has notified the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

