Shawnee Co. man added to Crime Stoppers most wanted list
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Shawnee County has been added to the Crime Stoppers most wanted list.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan A. Jack has been added to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers Wanted list.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jack is wanted or aggravated failure to appear, interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana; possession of an opiate, opium or narcotic drug; aggravated burglary; attempted aggravated burglary and theft.
If you know where Jack may be, contact the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers immediately at 785-234-0007.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.