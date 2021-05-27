RESULTS: Northeast Kansas athletes compete at State Track & Field

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s top high school athletes are competing in Wichita this weekend at the 2021 State Track & Field Meet.

In line with the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s COVID protocols, the meet is split into three single-day competitions with prelims and finals taking place on the same day. Class 5A and 6A compete Thursday, with 3A and 4A to follow on Friday, then 1A and 2A Saturday.

Keep up with the latest results here:

6A:

Boys Team Results 1. Manhattan 2. Blue Valley 3. Gardner-Edgerton

Girls Team Results 1. Olathe North 2. Olathe West 3. Gardner-Edgerton

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay 1. Lawrence Free State (7:54.11) 2. Manhattan (7.58.75) 3. Olathe Northwest (8.01.02)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 1. Kaiya McKie, Olathe North (14.97) 2. Kennadie Jinkins, Wichita East (15.12) 3. Olivia Cooper, Olathe Northwest (15.17)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 1. Marquel Russel, Washburn Rural (14.79) 2. Stephfon Hunter, Hutchinson (15.00) 3. Joshua Parrish, Olathe North (15.05)

Girls 100 Meter Dash 1. Kendra Wait, Gardner-Edgerton (12.02) 2. Ka’Liyah McGinnis, Olathe North (12.10) 3. Deanna Miller, Wichita Southeast (12.29)

Boys 100 Meter Dash 1. Peyton Moore, Shawnee Mission West (10.61) 2. Ezekiel Seamster, Hutchinson (10.66) 3. Ethan Reynolds, Gardner-Edgerton (10.67)

Boys Javelin 1. Benjamin Gutekunst, Olathe Northwest (183-05) 2. Henry Martin, Blue Valley North (176-08) 3. Brooks Lowe, Blue Valley West (172-000)

Girls Long Jump 1. Kendra Wait, Gardner-Edgerton (18-05.00) 2. Isabella Kirkwood, Lawrence (17-09.00) 3. Sarah Schwartz, Hutchinson (17-07.00)

5A/6A Boys 100 Meter Wheelchair 1. Grant Pierce, Wichita Heights (16.29) 2. Micah Campbell, Bishop-Carroll (17.50) 3. Loyale Massey, Valley Center (22.70)

Girls Shot Put 1. Kendra Wait, Gardner-Edgerton (41-02.50) 2. Joem Toala, Junction City (39-04.00) 3. Addison Cline, Olathe West (38-11.25)

Girls 1600 Meter Run 1. Riley Beach, Blue Valley Northwest (4:59.33) 2. Anjali Hocker Singh, Olathe North (4:59.39) 3. Olivia Bakker, Blue Valley West (5.05.80)

Girls High Jump 1. Taryn St. Clair, Wichita North (5-04.00) 2. Ella Machiewicz, Shawnee Mission Northwest (5-4.00) 2. Tess Roman, Shawnee Mission East (5-4.00)

Boys 1600 Meter Run 1. R iley Vandaveer, Olathe South (4:15.16) 2. Daniel Harkin, Manhattan (4:19.68) 3. Quenton Walion, Gardner-Edgerton (4:20.44)

Girls 4X100 Meter Relay 1. Olathe North (49.04) 2. Olathe West (49.46) 3. Shawnee Mission South (50.39)

Boys 4X100 Meter Relay 1. Wichita East (42.74) 2. Olathe North (42.97 3. Junction City (43.40)

Girls 400 Meter Dash 1. Kennedi Cline, Olathe West (57.90) 2. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Derby (59.31) 3. Ella Machiewicz, Shawnee Mission Northwest (59.74)

Girls Pole Vault 1. Kendra Wait, Gardner-Edgerton (11-00.00) 2. Claire Thomas, Olathe West (10-00.00) 3. Jillian Klusman, Olathe North (10-00.00)

5A/6A Boys 400-Meter Dash Wheelchair 1. Grant Pierce, Wichita Heights (1:03.99) 2. Micah Campbell, Bishop Carroll (1:10.65)

Boys 400 Meter Dash 1. Elijah Mosley, Wichita Heights (49.12) 2. Jacob Parrish, Olathe North (51.00) 3. Erich Ortiz, Liberal (51.73)

Girls Triple Jump 1. Olivia Pixton, Shawnee Mission Northwest (38-04.00) 2. Gili Johnson, Manhattan (36-08.00) 3. Colleen Page, Hutchinson (35-04.50)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 1. Kennadie Jinkins, Wichita East (46.68) 2. Hadley Williams, Dodge City (46.94) 3. Olivia Cooper, Olathe Northwest (47.93)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 1. Garrett Denning, Campus (40.26) 2. Stephfon Hunter, Hutchinson (40.55) 3. Jamesperry Frazier-Baker, Olathe West (40.64)

Girls 800 Meter Run 1. Grace Meyer, Shawnee Mission East (2:19.22) 2. Anjali Hocker Singh, Olathe North (2:19.22) 3. Olivia Bakker, Blue Valley West (2:20.19)

Boys 800 Meter Run 1. River Vandaveer, Olathe South (1:54.97) 2. Quenton Walion, Gardner-Edgerton (1:55.73) 3. Jack Keathley-Helms, Lawrence Free State (1:56.87)

Girls 200 Meter Dash 1. Kennedi Cline, Olathe West (24.79) 2. Ka’Liyah McGinnis, Olathe North (25.48) 3. Kennadie Jinkins, Wichita East (25.70)

Boys 200 Meter Dash 1. Elijah Mosley, Wichita Heights (21.68) 2. Peyton Moore, Shawnee Mission West (21.77) 3. Alec Swarens, Blue Valley (22.51)

Boys Discus 1. Benjamin McAlister, Blue Valley (174-08) 2. Jordan Allen, Olathe South (170-05) 3. Trey Nuzum, Garden City (167.01)

Girls 4X400 Meter Relay 1. Olathe West (4:03.58) 2. Shawnee Mission Northwest (4:05.58) 3. Gardner-Edgerton (4:06.00)

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay 1. Wichita South (3:28.14) 2. Olathe North (3:28.25) 3. Liberal (3:28.88)

Boys Triple Jump 1. Malike Calhoun, Wyandotte (45-04.50) 2. Charles Jones, Manhattan (44-09.00) 3. Isaac Whitson, Campus (42-04.75)

Boys Shot Put 1. Darius O’Connell, Manhattan (59-06.00) 2. Benjamin McAlister, Blue Valley (56-02.50) 3. Kenneth Hutson, Shawnee Mission East (52-11.75)



5A:

Boys Team Results 1. Mill Valley 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 3. Andover

Girls Team Results 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3. Mill Valley

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay 1. Andover (8:05.27) 2. St. Thomas Aquinas (8:05.94) 3. St. James Academy (8:07.19)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 1. Lauren Heck, Blue Valley Southwest (14.60) 2. McKinlee Walker, Andover (15.13) 3. Quincy Hubert, Mill Valley (15.48)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 1. Jeremiah Smith, Shawnee Heights (14.74) 2. Otto Knittel, Spring Hill (14.93) 3. Bradel Hudelson, DeSoto (15.11)

Girls 100 Meter Dash 1. Wynter Ramos, Leavenworth (12.07) 2. Grace Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas (12.16) 3. Dhakiya Blake, Leavenworth (12.16)

Boys 100 Meter Dash 1. Jeremiah Smith, Shawnee Heights (10.52) 2. Jaren Kanak, Hays (10.58) 3. Tyrell Reed, Topeka West (10.74)

Girls Discus 1. Mariyah Noel, Bonner Springs (129-06) 2. Trinity Ervin, Emporia (118-00) 3. Meredith Todd, Spring Hill (117-10)

Girls 1600 Meter Run 1. Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll (5:04.75) 2. Zoie Ecord, Maize (5:04.98) 3. Grace Hanson, Piper (5:13.33)

Boys Triple Jump 1. Malachi Mullens, Goddard (46-07.50) 2. Cortland Hervey, Bonner Springs (46-06.75) 3. TreVontoe Richardson, Highland Park (45-04.00)

Boys 1600 Meter Run 1. L ogan Seger, St. Thomas Aquinas (4:22.64) 2. Ashton Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas (4:23.59) 3. Thomas Hazen, St. Thomas Aquinas (4:23.81)

Girls 4X100 Meter Relay 1. L ansing (48.76) 2. Andover Central (49.69) 3. St. Thomas Aquinas (50.02)

Boys Pole Vault 1. Ashton Barkdull, Andover Central (14-00.00) 2. Kyle Mayfield, Mill Valley (13-06.00) 3. Garrett Beashore, Mill Valley (13-06.00)

Boys 4X100 Meter Relay 1. DeSoto (43.46) 2. St. Thomas Aquinas (43.55) 3. Hays (43.67)

Boys High Jump 1. Jordan Dale, Hays (6-04.00) 2. Jacob Hanna, Maize (6-04.00) 3. Tyson Ruud, Basehor-Linwood (6-02.00)

Girls 400 Meter Dash 1. Dhakiya Blake, Leavenworth (56.72) 2. Emily Ervin, Blue Valley Southwest (57.42) 3. Ellen Geoffroy, Andover Central (58.96)

Girls Long Jump 1. Grace Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas (18-01.50) 2. Lydia Micek, St. Thomas Aquinas (17-01.00) 3. Reanna Green, Hays (16-10.50)

Boys 400 Meter Dash 1. Nen Matlock, Mill Valley (49.01) 2. Ashton Barkdull, Andover Central (50.11) 3. John Niesen, St. James Academy (50.16)

Boys Shot Put 1. Michael Harris, Leavenworth (54-05.25) 2. William Doolittle, Kapaun Mount Carmel (54-01.75) 3. Gaven Haselhorst, Hays (49-11.25)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 1. Quincy Hubert, Mill Valley (45.96) 2. McKenzie Premer, Great Bend (46.31) 3. Lauren Heck, Blue Valley Southwest (46.35)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 1. Jacob Hanna, Maize (38.83) 2. Brock Merz, Ark City (39.14) 3. Owen Lang, Andover Central (39.33)

Boys Javelin Throw 1. Kenyon Forest, Newton (175-05) 2. Brian Casper, Mill Valley (174-02) 3. Lance Blubaugh, Ark City (168-00)

Girls 800 Meter Run 1. Jalea Hoddy, Valley Center (2:21.33) 2. Zoie Ecord, Maize (2:21.40) 3. Kelsey Bruening, Kapaun Mount Carmel (2:21.58)

Boys 800 Meter Run 1. Nen Matlock, Mill Valley (1:57.31) 2. Sam McDavitt, Andover (1:57.62) 3. Henry Thengvall, Kapaun Mount Carmel (1:58.32)

Girls 200 Meter Dash 1. Emily Ervin, Blue Valley Southwest (24.38) 2. Wynter Ramos, Leavenworth (24.96) 3. Dhakiya Blake, Leavenworth (25.33)

Boys 200 Meter Dash 1. Jeremiah Smith, Shawnee Heights (21.92) 2. Jaren Kanak, Hays (22.06) 3. Nathan Waugh, Leavenworth (22.34)

Girls 4X400 Meter Relay 1. Spring Hill (4:03.33) 2. Andover Central (4:07.43) 3. Bishop Carroll (4:07.99)

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay 1. St. James Academy (3:25.83) 2. DeSoto (3:26.29) 3. Leavenworth (3:27.17)

Boys Long Jump 1. Tayton Klien, Andover (21-08.50) 2. Cortland Hervey, Bonner Springs (21-03.00) 3. LaJames White, St. James Academy (21-02.50)

Girls Javelin 1. Sophia Gimino, Kapaun Mount Carmel (128-05) 2. Nadia Emperley, Shawnee Heights (125-04) 3. Aunisty McNeal, Salina South (119-09)



