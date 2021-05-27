RCPD asks public to avoid area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. to McCall Rd.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Those traveling through Manhattan have been asked to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and McCall Rd.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is asking those traveling through Manhattan to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and McCall Rd. It said southbound traffic has been rerouted to Ehlers due to an injury crash.

RCPD asked the public to avoid traveling north on Ehlers towards Tuttle Creek Blvd.

