NOTO calls on artists to join project to paint community bollards

Bollard (Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO is looking for painters interested in its June 19 paint project.

The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District says it is looking for Topekans that like to paint, beautify the community, have fun and are competitive to paint bollards. It said on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the grass parking lot across from the Habitat for Humanity Restore, members of the community will paint 25 bollards in quirky and fun designs to allow Topekans to vote for their favorite.

To participate, NOTO said residents should email a request to claim a bollard to Info@notoartsdistrict.org and include a short design description. It said bollards cannot include words or vulgar images.

According to NOTO, some materials and supplies will be provided, but participants will also be allowed to bring their own. It said all pains must withstand the weather.

NOTO said all bollards will be photographed and placed on the NOTO Arts Center Facebook page so the public can then vote for its favorite bollard.

NOTO said the winner of the contest will even win a $100 NOTO Art Basket.

