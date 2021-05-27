National organization honoring fallen service members stops in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national non-profit organization rolled its message through Topeka.

Carry The Load’s mission is to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day by embarking on a national campaign to spread awareness of the sacrifices made by service men and women.

“We had a couple guys come back from overseas and they saw the mattress sales, they saw the barbecues and stuff like that which is great we love having stuff on memorial day,” said Beau York. “At the same time we’re here to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

The bus that stopped in Topeka Thursday is one of four buses embarking on a nationwide relay of the American flag.

“This bus actually started in Minneapolis, we’re headed to Dallas, we’ve got about four days left, three and a half I guess.”

The group is honoring service members and their families by biking through each part of the region. “My teams feet are getting worn and stuff like that but we still carry that flag and go about four or five miles at a time and we just love doing this you know, keeping that thing going.”

A small sacrifice compared to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Both Grandfathers and my Dad have served in the military and I was lucky to get them back but not all of us are that lucky.”

If you see the carry the load bus or bikers on the road this week, you’re encouraged to post pictures online and use #carrytheload

