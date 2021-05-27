Memorial Day Events 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans continue to get their COVID-19 vaccines, Memorial Day events are opening up to the public. Below is a list of Memorial Day Events for 2021:

Saturday

Topeka - Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th St., 9 a.m., the Sons of Union Veterans will hold a Memorial Day remembrance to include a portrayal of Sam Crawford, third Governor of Kansas, by Dr. Herschel Stroud. This will be held in the GAR section where the statue of the Civil War soldier stands.

Sunday

El Dorado - Sunset Lawns Cemetery, 1705-1745 W Sunset Rd., 11 a.m., National Guardsmen will hold a Memorial Day ceremony. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Dave Carpenter, commander 177th Information Aggressor Squadron, 184th Wing.

Monday

Topeka - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. pools and aquatic centers open.

Topeka - Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th St., the Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery renew their push on Memorial Day for the Remember Me project, placing headstones on the graves of babies and children. Hundreds of baby’s graves are unmarked, mostly due to the family’s inability to find funds for even a small tribute.

Clifton - Berner Memorial Park, 10 a.m., National Guardsmen will hold a Memorial Day ceremony. The guest speaker will be 2nd Lt. Emmitt Forbush, 997th Brigade Support Battalion.

Topeka - Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th and Gage, 10 a.m., National Guardsmen will hold a Memorial Day ceremony. The guest speaker will be Col. Matt Oleen, chief of staff of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Topeka - Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th St., 10 a.m., the Vietnam veterans group will hold a ceremony in Section 96, on the south end of the cemetery around the bell tower. Three flags, the American, Kansas and POW/MIA, will fly over the memorial.

Junction City - C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W 7th St., 10 a.m., Junction City will host a Memorial Day ceremony with keynote speaker Military Affairs Council Director Craig Bender.

Manhattan - Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., 11 a.m., National Guardsmen will hold a Memorial Day ceremony. The guest speaker will be Maj. Grant Watson, 130th Field Artillery Brigade.

Topeka - Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th and Fairlawn, 11 a.m., National Guardsmen will hold a Memorial Day ceremony. The guest speaker will be Col. Matt Oleen, chief of staff of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Fort Riley - Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd., 11:40 a.m., the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host their annual Memorial Day observance, which will be open to the public and livestreamed on its Facebook page. To watch the livestream, click HERE

Topeka - Combat Air Museum, Topeka Regional Airport, 7016 SE Forbes Ave., 2 p.m., National Guardsmen will hold a Memorial Day ceremony. The guest speaker will be Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, 2nd Battalion, 235th Regiment.