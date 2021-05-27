Advertisement

Manhattan man arrested in Wed. night incident at Links Apartments

Riley Co. Police respond to The Links apartments in Manhattan, May 26, 2021.
Riley Co. Police respond to The Links apartments in Manhattan, May 26, 2021.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police said they made an arrest at a Manhattan apartment complex Wednesday night after “a very brief negotiation.”

RCPD says officers were called to the Spook Rock Way area of the Links Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officials say they believed the man at the center of the call may be of danger to himself.

Deitrich Daventa Duncan, 28, of Manhattan was taken into custody a short time later.

Duncan was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for Domestic Battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship on $1,000 bond, and according to officials was no longer confined as of Thursday morning.

The incident caused officials to ask some residents to leave their apartments.

To read our report from Wednesday night, click here.

