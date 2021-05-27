Local first responders battle for a good cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka’s first responders held a little friendly competition to see who could raise more blood donations.

Donors rolled up their sleeves to cast their vote, for the Topeka Police Department or the Fire Department.

Not everyone likes to give blood but they still showed up to help the community.

“I’m scared of needles and I’m scared of blood, I just don’t look,” said donor, Sarah Good.

But Topeka’s first responders made sure this was an “A-positive” event.

“Yeah this is a fun event, I mean even though we tease each other we still have a lot of respect for each other, especially with all of the donors coming in here today that donated blood for the community and that is what this is all about the community,” said Craig Duke.

Topeka’s fire and police departments battled to see who could recruit more blood donors-, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the blood bags.

Some donors say they are returning the favor someone once did for them.

“22 years ago I had an event where I had to receive blood and I don’t think I ever realized how important that was to the people who receive until that moment where it was a life-saving event for me,” Good said.

After donating blood, donors had one more choice to make.

“Well since I’ve started this, for me, I support both so what I have decided to do is alternate every other year, this year I voted for the police, and next year I will vote for the fire department,” said Brent Trout.

In all, the red cross collected 52 units of blood today.

This year’s Battle of the Badges’s winner was the Topeka Police Pepartment.

