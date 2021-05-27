KDHE issues first blue-green algae advisories of season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued its first blue-green algae advisories of the 2021 season.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, have issued a public health watch for Marion Reservoir in Marion Co. due to blue-green algae. It said it has issued a warning for Jerry Ivey Lake at Jerry Ivey Park in Salina.

Additionally, the KDHE said it and KDWPT urge Kansans to be aware that with recent rains, lakes are at an increased risk to develop algal blooms. It said during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, it urges those that may be on lakes to understand that blooms are unpredictable and develop quickly.

According to the KDHE, signs of a possible bloom include scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green. It said if you see these signs to avoid contact and keep pets away. It said these are indications that a harmful bloom could be present.

The KDHE said it urges pet owners to be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful bloom or eat dried algae along the shore could become severely ill or die.

