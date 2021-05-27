Advertisement

KDHE issues first blue-green algae advisories of season

(KSWO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued its first blue-green algae advisories of the 2021 season.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, have issued a public health watch for Marion Reservoir in Marion Co. due to blue-green algae. It said it has issued a warning for Jerry Ivey Lake at Jerry Ivey Park in Salina.

Additionally, the KDHE said it and KDWPT urge Kansans to be aware that with recent rains, lakes are at an increased risk to develop algal blooms. It said during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, it urges those that may be on lakes to understand that blooms are unpredictable and develop quickly.

According to the KDHE, signs of a possible bloom include scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green. It said if you see these signs to avoid contact and keep pets away. It said these are indications that a harmful bloom could be present.

The KDHE said it urges pet owners to be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful bloom or eat dried algae along the shore could become severely ill or die.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million