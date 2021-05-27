Advertisement

Kansas man charged after neighbor killed by stray bullet

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in the death of a neighbor who was killed inside his home when he was hit by a stray bullet, authorities announced Thursday.

James Edward Merrick Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the March 31 killing of Mark Winner, 50, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Winner was inside his home when a stray bullet came through the window and hit him, police said. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined Merrick was involved in a shooting outside the home before Winner was shot. He fled the scene but was arrested earlier this month in Topeka.

Merrick was also charged with aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million