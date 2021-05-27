Kansas man charged after neighbor killed by stray bullet

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in the death of a neighbor who was killed inside his home when he was hit by a stray bullet, authorities announced Thursday.

James Edward Merrick Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the March 31 killing of Mark Winner, 50, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Winner was inside his home when a stray bullet came through the window and hit him, police said. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined Merrick was involved in a shooting outside the home before Winner was shot. He fled the scene but was arrested earlier this month in Topeka.

Merrick was also charged with aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution of illegal drugs.

