K-State thrower, Silver Lake alum qualifies for NCAA Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State senior and Silver Lake alum Logan Wolfley has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

His 72.40-meter (237-6 ft) throw Wednesday earned him first place at the NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas.

The national meet takes place June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

It will be Wolfley’s first career appearance at the NCAA Championships.

At Silver Lake, Wolfley was the 11th all-time best javelin thrower in the state of Kansas. He was also the 2016 Class 3A discus and javelin state champion.

🎟 TICKET PUNCHED 🎟@LoganWolfley launches a throw of 72.40m (237-6 ft) on his final attempt to catapult him into 1st place and earn a trip to the 2021 @NCAATrackField Outdoor Championships! #KStateTF x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/6w4nZPWT7c — K-State Track (@KStateTFXC) May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.