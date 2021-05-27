Advertisement

K-State thrower, Silver Lake alum qualifies for NCAA Championships

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State senior and Silver Lake alum Logan Wolfley has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

His 72.40-meter (237-6 ft) throw Wednesday earned him first place at the NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas.

The national meet takes place June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

It will be Wolfley’s first career appearance at the NCAA Championships.

At Silver Lake, Wolfley was the 11th all-time best javelin thrower in the state of Kansas. He was also the 2016 Class 3A discus and javelin state champion.

