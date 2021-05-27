Advertisement

Historical Society updates Kansas State Capitol reopening plan

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHS has updated hours and tour options for the reopening of the Kansas State Capitol.

The Kansas Historical Society says it has updated reopening plans for the Kansas State Capitol at SW 8th and SW VanBuren St., which will take effect on June 14.

According to KSHS, the Kansas State Capitol Visitor Center will open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It said this schedule will begin on June 14 and some restrictions will apply.

KSHS said self-guided tours will be offered, along with limited guided historic group tours with a reservation. It said dome tours will not be offered.

According to KSHS, the Capitol Store will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million