Historical Society updates Kansas State Capitol reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHS has updated hours and tour options for the reopening of the Kansas State Capitol.

The Kansas Historical Society says it has updated reopening plans for the Kansas State Capitol at SW 8th and SW VanBuren St., which will take effect on June 14.

According to KSHS, the Kansas State Capitol Visitor Center will open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It said this schedule will begin on June 14 and some restrictions will apply.

KSHS said self-guided tours will be offered, along with limited guided historic group tours with a reservation. It said dome tours will not be offered.

According to KSHS, the Capitol Store will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, click HERE.

