Hill’s, TPS partner to offer students paid internships

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says Hill’s Pet Nutrition has partnered with it to give high school students paid internships. It said Board president Dr. Scott Mickelsen met with Deputy Superintendent Larry Robbins and Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson to coordinate the partnership that will invest in the future talent of Topeka.

According to the District, Anderson and Robbins submitted a proposal to have Topeka Hill’s Scholars as paid interns for Hill’s Pet. It said the Board President and an employee of Hill’s, Mickelsen, shared his commitment to diversity and investing in scholars from TPS and said it was a way to create a diverse talent pipeline, inspire students to move into a health career and a way to allow the company to promote college and career readiness.

TPS said Dr. Mickelsen has also volunteered as a guest speaker in the animal science course at Topeka Center for Advanced College and Careers, located at 500 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr. It said it realigned the strategic plan to focus on college and careers in 2017.

“Our strategic plan outlines college and career opportunities, and the partnerships with businesses who are investing with paid internships is one way we are doing this,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, USD 501 superintendent. “The success of our students is our collective responsibility and it’s truly amazing to see Hill’s Pet Nutrition partner and invest in such a significant way as we promote health careers for our students and give them valuable experience before graduating from high school. "

TPS said it is incredibly grateful for the partnership.

According to TPS, students in the TCALC Animal Science Pathway were interviewed for the paid internship positions on Thursday, May 27, around 2:30 p.m. It said the internships will start this summer at Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

TPS also said Hills has joined Advisor’s Excel and Stormont in partnering with investing in the high school students in the district.

