Advertisement

Ft. Riley to host Victory with Honors ceremony for departing Brigadier General

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will honor its departing Brigadier General with a special ceremony on Thursday evening.

Fort Riley says it will honor departing Brigadier General Tom O’Connor, Deputy Commanding General - Support, 1st Infantry, with a Victory with Honors ceremony, which will include the salute battery firing a ceremonial salute on Thursday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. It said Major General D.A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division will recognize and thank Brig. Gen. O’Connor for his accomplishments.

Fort Riley said Brig. Gen. Tom O’Connor comes from Massapequa Park, New York, and graduate from the United States Military Academy in 1994. After that, it said he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Aviation branch.

According to the military base, Brig. Gen. O’Connor earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School. It said he served in two combat deployments to Afghanistan and one combat deployment to Iraq.

Fort Riley said his awards and decorations include the Legion Merit (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star Medal (2 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Air Medal with valor, Air Medal (2), Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Meritorious Unit Award (2), Combat Action Badge, Master Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Army Staff Badge.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million