Ft. Riley to host Victory with Honors ceremony for departing Brigadier General

Fort Riley says it will honor departing Brigadier General Tom O’Connor, Deputy Commanding General - Support, 1st Infantry, with a Victory with Honors ceremony, which will include the salute battery firing a ceremonial salute on Thursday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. It said Major General D.A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division will recognize and thank Brig. Gen. O’Connor for his accomplishments.

Fort Riley said Brig. Gen. Tom O’Connor comes from Massapequa Park, New York, and graduate from the United States Military Academy in 1994. After that, it said he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Aviation branch.

According to the military base, Brig. Gen. O’Connor earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School. It said he served in two combat deployments to Afghanistan and one combat deployment to Iraq.

Fort Riley said his awards and decorations include the Legion Merit (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star Medal (2 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Air Medal with valor, Air Medal (2), Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Meritorious Unit Award (2), Combat Action Badge, Master Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Army Staff Badge.

