Advertisement

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appears in court

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appears in court
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appears in court(KCTV)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared in court virtually via Webex Thursday and sat near his attorney.

His attorney J.R. Hobbs told the judge Reid plans to waive his preliminary hearing.

Hobbs asked the judge for a bond modification to allow Reid to drive using an interlock device.

An interlock device is essentially an in-car breathalyzer that prevents a user from starting a vehicle until a breath alcohol test is taken.

Prosecutors asked for time to speak with the victims about the bond modification before a decision is made in court.

Reid will be back in court on June 7 at 2 p.m.

During that arraignment hearing, Reid is expected to formally waive his preliminary hearing and a decision is expected on Reid’s request to modify his bond to allow him to drive with the interlock device.

Reid was charged in April with driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury.

The crash happened on Feb. 4, just days before the Super Bowl on a ramp on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium and injured a young child named Ariel.

Reid is believed to have been leaving work. He has since been let go from the Chiefs organization when his contract was not renewed.

Ariel’s family was helping a family member who had car trouble.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

K-State thrower, Silver Lake alum qualifies for NCAA Championships
K-State thrower, Silver Lake alum qualifies for NCAA Championships
KSHSAA logo
RESULTS: Northeast Kansas athletes compete at State Track & Field
Kansas officially signs 2 of top college hoops transfers
San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers watches warms up before an NFL football...
Former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers joins Chiefs