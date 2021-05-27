Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared in court virtually via Webex Thursday and sat near his attorney.

His attorney J.R. Hobbs told the judge Reid plans to waive his preliminary hearing.

Hobbs asked the judge for a bond modification to allow Reid to drive using an interlock device.

An interlock device is essentially an in-car breathalyzer that prevents a user from starting a vehicle until a breath alcohol test is taken.

Prosecutors asked for time to speak with the victims about the bond modification before a decision is made in court.

Reid will be back in court on June 7 at 2 p.m.

During that arraignment hearing, Reid is expected to formally waive his preliminary hearing and a decision is expected on Reid’s request to modify his bond to allow him to drive with the interlock device.

Reid was charged in April with driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury.

The crash happened on Feb. 4, just days before the Super Bowl on a ramp on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium and injured a young child named Ariel.

Reid is believed to have been leaving work. He has since been let go from the Chiefs organization when his contract was not renewed.

Ariel’s family was helping a family member who had car trouble.

