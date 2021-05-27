Advertisement

Forecast: 40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - There’s a 40% chance that the world will get so hot in the next five years that it will temporarily push past the temperature limit the Paris climate agreement is trying to prevent, meteorologists said.

A new World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next several years also predicts a 90% chance that the world will set yet another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic will continue to brew more potentially dangerous hurricanes than it used to.

For this year, the meteorologists say large parts of land in the Northern Hemisphere will be 1.4 degrees (0.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than recent decades and that the U.S. Southwest’s drought will continue.

The 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal of keeping warming to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. The report said there is a 40% chance that at least one of the next five years will be 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial times — the more stringent of two Paris goals. The world is already 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

Last year, the same group forecasted a 20% chance of it happening.

The doubling of the odds is due to improvements in technology that show it has “actually warmed more than we thought already,” especially over the lightly-monitored polar regions, said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the United Kingdom’s Met Center who helped on the forecast.

“It’s a warning that we need to take strong action,” Hermanson said.

Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn’t part of the report, said he is “almost certain” the world will exceed that Paris warming threshold at least once in the next few years. But he said one or two years above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) isn’t as worrisome as when the overall trend of temperatures stays above that level.

Mann said that won’t happen probably for decades and could still be prevented.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
A Utah headstone is receiving a lot of attention for the fudge recipe displayed on it.
Utah headstone’s fudge recipe shared around the world
Ohio woman wins $1M for getting COVID-19 shot as states and cities offer vaccine incentives.
Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
No sex offender treatment, no parole for Bill Cosby, 83
Sunday Noon
Friday Noon