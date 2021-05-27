Fire in rural Geary County destroys truck

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a truck fire Wednesday evening in the 2000 block of Olson Road. The Sheriff’s Department said Richard L. Gustafson, Junction City, was traveling north on Olson Road in a 2008 Ford F-350.

The vehicle experienced mechanical failure before catching fire. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was destroyed in the incident.

