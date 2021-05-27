Advertisement

Father breaks neck while vacationing

By KMGH staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) - A father of two from Florida is hoping to walk again after he broke his neck while vacationing in Colorado.

He has a long recovery ahead. A picture shows Sawyer Bartell minutes before his life changed forever.

“It’s truly traumatic, but it was an accident at the pool,” said Sara Bartell, his wife.

The two were vacationing in Colorado over the weekend. While they were swimming, he dove into the pool and broke his neck.

“The C5 is shattered, C4 and C6 have fractures,” Sara Bartell said Wednesday.

Sawyer Bartell has no feeling from his chest down. As of now, he is only able to move his arms.

“One good thing this morning was I had my hand on his hand and I felt movement,” the wife said. “And I looked at him and he goes, ‘You felt that, didn’t you?’ And I was like, ‘I did.’”

They are stuck in Colorado. Their two little girls remain home with family in Florida for what could be months or longer.

“He’s scared, he really is,” Sara Bartell said. “He wants to hold his girls. We’re scared that we won’t see them for a while.”

She says being apart from their girls has been the hardest part for her husband.

“Seeing him feeling like he can’t be a father, that’s when I’ve cried in front of him is when I’ve seen him realize he’s missing out on these moments with our daughters,” Sara Bartell said.

Sawyer Bartell is scheduled for his second surgery at University of Colorado Hospital on Friday.

“I was asking will he ever walk again, his PT and she said, ‘Well, you know I can’t make any promises,’” his wife said.

She hopes to get her husband into another hospital soon to begin treatment.

“In my mind, I’m still thinking this is temporary,” she said. “This isn’t going to be forever. I’m going to have him back.”

Sara knows the bills will start piling up soon, as the family will be without two incomes for the time being. For now, her focus is her children and her husband’s recovery.

“I try to remain hopeful, but I also need to prepare for the worst,” she said. “I am managing his life and my daughters’ to the point where I want all of them to have happy lives.”

There is a GoFundMe page for Sawyer Bartell’s recovery. It had raised more than $32,000 by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
A Utah headstone is receiving a lot of attention for the fudge recipe displayed on it.
Utah headstone’s fudge recipe shared around the world
Ohio woman wins $1M for getting COVID-19 shot as states and cities offer vaccine incentives.
Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
No sex offender treatment, no parole for Bill Cosby, 83
Sunday Noon
Friday Noon