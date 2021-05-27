City of Manhattan asks for input on Plaza West study

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The Flint Hills Regional Council in collaboration with property owners, Stantec, and the City of Manhattan, are embarking on a 4-month planning study of Plaza West, an area at the southwest corner of the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Seth Child Road. As this study is underway, they are actively seeking community feedback and welcome your interest in this project at their first community open house.

The Plaza West Areawide Study is an opportunity for the community to envision feasible development options for the revitalization and reinvestment of that area.

City officials said you can stop by the Midwest Dream Car Collection building (formerly Ray’s Apple Market) Thursday evening from 4:30 - 7:00 to learn more, share your ideas, and be part of the solution.

