Charges filed in connection to January robbery, shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old man in connection to a January robbery and shooting.

Kagay has filed four criminal charges against Ex’Zabre Boldridge Smith, including Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Just before 9 p.m. on January 25, law enforcement responded to the 900 block of SE 8th St. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two men inside a car. One of the men was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was determined that he would survive, but was partially paralyzed.

An investigation into the incident determined the men had come to Topeka to sell marijuana to Ex’Zabre Smith, but Smith fired a shot at the pair before fleeing with the drugs.

Smith was located in Arizona on February 5, 2021, and was taken into custody by US Marshals.

Smith was taken to the Lansing Correctional Facility for parole violations and is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

