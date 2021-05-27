Advertisement

Charges filed in connection to January robbery, shooting

Ex'Zabre Boldridge Smith
Ex'Zabre Boldridge Smith(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old man in connection to a January robbery and shooting.

Kagay has filed four criminal charges against Ex’Zabre Boldridge Smith, including Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Just before 9 p.m. on January 25, law enforcement responded to the 900 block of SE 8th St. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two men inside a car. One of the men was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was determined that he would survive, but was partially paralyzed.

An investigation into the incident determined the men had come to Topeka to sell marijuana to Ex’Zabre Smith, but Smith fired a shot at the pair before fleeing with the drugs.

Smith was located in Arizona on February 5, 2021, and was taken into custody by US Marshals.

Smith was taken to the Lansing Correctional Facility for parole violations and is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony
Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million