Candidate filings continue in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Matthew Bea has filed for election to the Junction City Commission, joining Ronna Larson and Jeff Underhill, who are both seeking reelection.

In the USD 475 Board of Education race, the county clerk’s office reports that Bryan Bliss has filed. He joins Beth Hudson, Rina Neal, Jason Butler, Mark Hatcher and Krystle Koch in that race.

Three seats are up for election in both the city commission and school board races. The filing deadline is noon on June 1st.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.