With police dog’s help, Sheriff identifies suspect found in woods after Thursday morning burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The burglary suspect a police dog helped find on Thursday morning has been identified.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Patrick A. Atchison, 46, of Topeka, on Thursday morning after a burglary and short pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, May 27, just before 6:45 a.m., it received a 911 call regarding a burglary and theft that had happened in the 3500 block of NW 66th St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Atchison refused to stop and a chase was started. It said he drove down a private roadway and became stuck in the mud and ran. Just after 8 a.m. it said a K9 unit with the Topeka Police Department apprehended Atchison in a wooded area. It said he was taken into custody and transported via AMR to a local hospital for non-life-threatenting injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen from Topeka, was a grey 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Sheriff’s Office said Atchison was charged with aggravated battery, attempted aggravated assault, burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, criminal damage and interference with law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation.

May 27

