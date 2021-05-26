One killed late Tuesday in Chase County crash

Advertisement

One person was killed late Tuesday when a minivan and semi collided on a Chase County highway, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT
STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed late Tuesday when a minivan and semi collided on a Chase County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on US-50 highway, about four miles east of Strong City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Caravan was westbound on US-50 highway when it crossed to the left of the centerline. The Caravan then struck a 2020 Freightliner semi that was eastbound on US-50.

The driver of the Caravan, Ashley Marie Stephens, 39, of Paris, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report didn’t indicate whether Stephens was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Abdoulaye Oumar, 41, Independence, Ky., was reported uninjured. Oumar was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger, Abdoul A. Dia, 44, of Florence, Ky., also w as reported uninjured. The patrol said Dia was wearing a seat belt.

