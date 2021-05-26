Kansas State Fair holding BOGO ticket sale this week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - From Tuesday to Saturday, the Kansas State Fair will have a buy one, get one sale for gate admission.

For every gate admission ticket purchased, they’ll send you double the amount. For example, if you buy two tickets, you’ll get four.

There’s also no online processing fee during the sale. You can buy tickets here.

The fair recommends choosing mail as a delivery method during the sale so all tickets arrive together.

