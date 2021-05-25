Advertisement

White House: US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

The White House has ramped up is vaccine distribution, and coronavirus case and deaths have dramatically fallen across the nation.

There are currently three vaccines in use in the United States. The Biden administration has increased the number of inoculations it is exporting to other nations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail
A tornado did damage in Selden, Kan. May 24, 2021.
Sheridan Co. town hit by tornado reports damage, minor injuries
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence
K-State President announces his retirement

Latest News

In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in...
White House: Biden to meet Putin for Geneva summit
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-25-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-25-21
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-24-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 5-24-21
Motorcycle riders continue cross-country trip to honor fallen soldiers
Motorcycle riders continue cross-country trip to honor fallen soldiers