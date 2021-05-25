Tuesday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes will be on the forecast for the next 3 days: Chance of hit and miss showers/storms today, mostly sunny and warm tomorrow with severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday. Confidence is increasing on severe weather potential that could last into the overnight period of Wednesday night so now is the time to prepare and make sure weather radios are on and ready to go if you need to be woken up.

There does remain uncertainty on timing of the storms Wednesday night with some models bringing storms in around sunset while others are bringing the storms in closer to midnight. This will play a factor as to what hazards to watch out for. While all modes of severe weather are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, the biggest concern is strong winds especially in north-central KS where 70 to potentially 80 mph gusts are possible.

With storms continuing Thursday, the severe weather risk will depend on what happens Wednesday night and how the atmosphere recovers so make sure to check back tomorrow on the latest details.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Hit and miss showers/storms. The chance exists all day, however the higher chance will occur in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: The chance of showers/storms continues mainly before midnight. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds S/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N/SE 5-10 mph.

Being weather aware will be crucial for the Wednesday evening to Thursday evening time frame: Any storms in the area have the potential to produce anything from strong winds to hail to heavy rain leading to flooding and even the potential for a tornado or two.

Once we get into Friday, confidence is increasing we may get into a 3 day stretch of dry conditions for all of northeast KS. There is one model that indicates some late day rain Sunday into Sunday night however the higher potential for rain will be on Memorial Day itself.

Taking Action:

Hit and miss showers/storms are possible today especially this afternoon, most spots dry for the majority of the day.

With mostly sunny skies tomorrow and highs in the mid 80s, make sure you remain hydrated if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

Severe weather is possible with storms Wednesday evening through Thursday evening: Make sure you are prepared for anything and of course check back tomorrow (at least in the morning then again in the afternoon for updates).

