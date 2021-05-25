Advertisement

Sheridan County volunteer fire department captain injured while warning residents of coming storm

By Braxton Jones
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The captain of the volunteer fire department in Selden, Kansas received minor injuries Monday night warning residents of coming storms.

Micah Goscha is the captain of the Sheridan County Fire Department in Selden, a group of volunteer firefighters servicing this town.

When the power went out, the tornado sirens were unable to turn on to warn people of what was coming.

Goscha, with the help of law enforcement, used his truck and loudspeaker to go throughout the entire city to warn those of what was coming.

In the process, he was hit in the back of the neck by a downed powerline that was not active, but he continued on his route.

That warning helped a number of people get to safety before the tornado reached town, he said he was only doing what he is trained to do.

“We have a motto on the department, risk a little to save a little, risk a lot to save a lot, risk a life to save a life. So we’re out here doing what we can to keep everybody safe.”

Micah is originally from Selden and has really strong ties to this community, his mom owns the local café, his sister has a chiropractic office here, he even has a motel.

He said the one thing about being from a small town, your neighbors are more than your neighbors, they’re family.

