Salute Our Heroes: Police Chief serves two communities, one as Chief, the other as an EMT

By Becky Goff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Destined to a life of service, a Police Chief from Pottawatomie County, also serves *Riley County as an EMT.

Saint George Police Chief Dan Trechter remembers running to the front window as a child to see where the sirens were coming from.

“As I got older, I realized, ‘oh, it’s not just for the glory of lights and sirens’ but it’s actually to serve people and help people and not just serve myself.” St. George Police Chief Dan Trechter says.

Trechter says his most memorable moment was seeing a community member he’d previously arrested. He said she’d turned her life around so much, he didn’t recognize her.

“It was one of those moments where you realize, and I even looked to one of the officers that worked for me and I said, Wow, we actually do make a difference.” Chief Trechter says.

Waving and greeting citizens on a drive through town is one of his favorite parts of being a Police Chief.

“It’s nice to have that interaction with people. It’s nice to have people know who you are and to get to know you that. That way they don’t just see the uniform of the police car.” Chief Trechter says.

Trechter also fills in as needed with Riley County EMS as an Emergency Medical Technician,

“Everybody’s call is important if they’re calling us, they’re probably not having a great day. So, we need to be aware of that and be mindful of it and try to make their day a little better.” Chief Trechter says.

Trechter was awarded the Gold Award for Uncommon Valor from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police in 2019, for his service to the community.

