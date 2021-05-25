Play Ball! Topeka Golden Giants open ticket sales at full capacity
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golden Giants will welcome a full crowd back to the ballpark this summer.
Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium will operate at 100% capacity this season; fans are not required to wear masks.
Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase reserved grandstand seats for $8.00 or buy a general admission ticket for $5.00. Add-on tickets with an “all you can eat” package are available for $10.00, while a beer garden voucher runs for $20.00.
Opening Day is June 1. To purchase your tickets, click here.
