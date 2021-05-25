Advertisement

Play Ball! Topeka Golden Giants open ticket sales at full capacity

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golden Giants will welcome a full crowd back to the ballpark this summer.

Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium will operate at 100% capacity this season; fans are not required to wear masks.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase reserved grandstand seats for $8.00 or buy a general admission ticket for $5.00. Add-on tickets with an “all you can eat” package are available for $10.00, while a beer garden voucher runs for $20.00.

Opening Day is June 1. To purchase your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State's Jordan Wicks during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Manhattan,...
K-State’s Wicks, KU’s Messinger highlight All-Big 12 awards
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
K-State announces new “Powercat Porch” Beer Garden at Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run during the...
Santana’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Royals over Tigers 3-2
Gary Woodland works on the seventh hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf...
Gary Woodland tied for 7th at the PGA Championship after third round