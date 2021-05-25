Play Ball! Topeka Golden Giants open ticket sales at full capacity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golden Giants will welcome a full crowd back to the ballpark this summer.

Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium will operate at 100% capacity this season; fans are not required to wear masks.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase reserved grandstand seats for $8.00 or buy a general admission ticket for $5.00. Add-on tickets with an “all you can eat” package are available for $10.00, while a beer garden voucher runs for $20.00.

Opening Day is June 1. To purchase your tickets, click here.

Single game tickets are officially on sale! With purchases of single game tickets, you can add on an All You Can Eat or an All You Can Eat and Drink voucher for our brand new beer garden. See you at the ballpark! Tickets ⬇️https://t.co/Ur0q3DFquj — Topeka Golden Giants (@TopekaGiants) May 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.