Minor injuries reported early Tuesday in van-deer collision south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries were reported when a van hit a deer early Tuesday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. on I-335 near the S.W. Burlingame Road overpass. The location was about two miles southwest of the turnpike’s South Topeka Toll Plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Toyota van that was headed south on I-335 struck a deer that entered the roadway.

No injuries were reported to the van’s driver, Anthony Nickolas Brkovich, 52, of Chicago. The patrol said Brkovich was wearing his seat belt.

Minor injuries were reported to passengers Jill Brkovich, 44, and Lorieli Brkovich, 6, both of Chicagao. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

There was no record of anyone in the van requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The van was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

