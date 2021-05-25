Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting death of Kansas City rapper

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY. Mo. (AP) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after he admitted that he shot and killed a Kansas City rapper in 2015.

Derius Taylor, 32, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 20-year-old Dominique Stafford, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Stafford’s body was found inside a car in eastern Kansas City on April 23, 2015.

Taylor arranged to buy drugs from Stafford but actually intended to rob him. Taylor got into Stafford’s car, shot him and took a rifle and a diamond-encrusted pendant the necklace, detectives said.

Another person got in the car with Stafford’s body and drove away while Taylor followed in the second car, detectives said. They later the car with Stafford’s body where police found it.

Detectives later learned Taylor pawned the pendant he took from Stafford.

The month before Stafford’s brother, Arthur Stafford Jr., 22, was found fatally shot a month before Dominique Stafford was killed, The Kansas City Star reported.

The Stafford brothers were rap artists with Duced Out Records, a Kansas City-based record company.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail
A tornado did damage in Selden, Kan. May 24, 2021.
Sheridan Co. town hit by tornado reports damage, minor injuries
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence
K-State President announces his retirement

Latest News

Westbound traffic on a stretch of Interstate 70 in Dickinson County is down to one lane...
Westbound I-70 down to one lane after semi crash in Dickinson County
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital returns to normal operations
CVB Advisory Committee and County Commission air views on cooperation
Junction City sets new sales tax record
Lenexa police: Man killed in shootout with officers at hotel