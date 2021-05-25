Advertisement

Lenexa police: Man killed in shootout with officers at hotel

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning shootout with officers at a hotel in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m., when officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa for reports of a man and woman arguing loudly in one of the rooms.

Arriving officers went to the room to question the people inside about the disturbance when gunfire erupted, police said. Officials said a man fired at the officers, who also fired their weapons at the man. The man was later declared dead at the scene, police said. The officers were not injured.

Police did not immediately release the names of the man killed or the officers involved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail
A tornado did damage in Selden, Kan. May 24, 2021.
Sheridan Co. town hit by tornado reports damage, minor injuries
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence
K-State President announces his retirement

Latest News

Westbound traffic on a stretch of Interstate 70 in Dickinson County is down to one lane...
Westbound I-70 down to one lane after semi crash in Dickinson County
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital returns to normal operations
CVB Advisory Committee and County Commission air views on cooperation
Junction City sets new sales tax record