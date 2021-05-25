Advertisement

Legacy Kansas will not open June 23

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to failure to finalize a contract, Legacy Kansas will not open as planned on June 23.

Legacy Kansas, the planned fusion of the Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime, says in a Facebook post that, regretfully, it was unable to finalize a contract with the Munsons.

13 NEWS has left inquiries about whether the restaurant will open at all, which are unanswered at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail
A tornado did damage in Selden, Kan. May 24, 2021.
Sheridan Co. town hit by tornado reports damage, minor injuries
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence
K-State President announces his retirement

Latest News

Westbound traffic on a stretch of Interstate 70 in Dickinson County is down to one lane...
Westbound I-70 down to one lane after semi crash in Dickinson County
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital returns to normal operations
CVB Advisory Committee and County Commission air views on cooperation
Junction City sets new sales tax record
Lenexa police: Man killed in shootout with officers at hotel