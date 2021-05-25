Legacy Kansas will not open June 23

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to failure to finalize a contract, Legacy Kansas will not open as planned on June 23.

Legacy Kansas, the planned fusion of the Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime, says in a Facebook post that, regretfully, it was unable to finalize a contract with the Munsons.

13 NEWS has left inquiries about whether the restaurant will open at all, which are unanswered at this time.

