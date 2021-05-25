Advertisement

KS Supreme Court issues new order regarding COVID-19 protocols

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court issued a new order regarding COVID-19 policy.

The order gives chief judges in each of the state’s judicial districts to adopt minimum standard health protocols. The judges can now update protocols, like those regarding masks and required distancing, based on the health conditions in their respective communities.

“Over the last year, Kansas courts continued to serve their communities either in person following statewide safety protocols, or remotely through video hearings and online services,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “With approved COVID-19 vaccines more readily available, courts are ready to adopt updated protocols that reflect local health conditions, and our order today gives that direction.”

Remote hearings are still encouraged to move through cases quickly and safely.

