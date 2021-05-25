Junction City sets new sales tax record

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The City of Junction City set a new sales tax revenue record for March. Those revenues were received by City officials on Monday.

Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the City’s share is $1,276, 978.70 which is about $133,000 more than our record high which would have been March for the January sales. Compared to one year ago the sales tax revenues are up about $360,000. The sales tax rate has remained the same in Junction City since approximately 2010.

Dinkel feels the workers building the new Junction City High School have had an impact. “I think the COVID dollars, the federal government money that’s moved through the community...the impact.

Dinkel added that parking lots are now more full.

