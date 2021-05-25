Global microchip shortage effecting vehicle production and car dealerships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A worldwide shortage of the semi-conductor chips has slowed supply.

Semiconductor chips are used to power devices such as cell phones and video game consoles. Now that vehicles are becoming more technology based, the chip shortage is causing automotive production to slow.

The lot at Laird Noller Ford is usually filled with the company’s latest vehicle models.

These days, it sits almost completely empty.

“We sell between sixty and ninety new cars and trucks a month but because of the computer chip shortage from china right now we are not getting the new vehicles that we normally do,” said Sales Manager, Bryan George.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many semi-conductor chip factories to slow or even stop production all together.

Which has led to a nationwide shortage in the automotive industry.

“Dealers aren’t dealer trading right now, used to if you came in and didn’t like the color, we could always dealer trade with another dealer but they’re on the same shortage we are right now.”

Just because production on new vehicles is low doesn’t mean demand is and Bryan George says it’s causing a shakeup in the used car market.

“The used values have gotten up, we’ve watched used vehicles over the last sixty to ninety days rise in the thousands when we’re going out to buy them and look for them but of course we’re still buying them to the public, we’re not jacking up the price we’re still selling to small-town U.S.A Topeka here.”

Laird Noller Ford is doing its best to meet the demand and expectation of buyers.

“We can’t control what Ford Motor Company does and we can’t control what’s going on with the chip but what we can control is having inventory for the customers on the used side of things,” said George. “That’s what we’ve done, we’ve jammed our lot filled with used cars, the blue certified cars and we know that we need new vehicles, it not secret but we can only deal with what we have right here and that’s what we want to do, we want to take care of our customers so we are providing those blue certified next to new cars.”

