Advertisement

Global microchip shortage effecting vehicle production and car dealerships

By Isaac French
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A worldwide shortage of the semi-conductor chips has slowed supply.

Semiconductor chips are used to power devices such as cell phones and video game consoles. Now that vehicles are becoming more technology based, the chip shortage is causing automotive production to slow.

The lot at Laird Noller Ford is usually filled with the company’s latest vehicle models.

These days, it sits almost completely empty.

“We sell between sixty and ninety new cars and trucks a month but because of the computer chip shortage from china right now we are not getting the new vehicles that we normally do,” said Sales Manager, Bryan George.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many semi-conductor chip factories to slow or even stop production all together.

Which has led to a nationwide shortage in the automotive industry.

“Dealers aren’t dealer trading right now, used to if you came in and didn’t like the color, we could always dealer trade with another dealer but they’re on the same shortage we are right now.”

Just because production on new vehicles is low doesn’t mean demand is and Bryan George says it’s causing a shakeup in the used car market.

“The used values have gotten up, we’ve watched used vehicles over the last sixty to ninety days rise in the thousands when we’re going out to buy them and look for them but of course we’re still buying them to the public, we’re not jacking up the price we’re still selling to small-town U.S.A Topeka here.”

Laird Noller Ford is doing its best to meet the demand and expectation of buyers.

“We can’t control what Ford Motor Company does and we can’t control what’s going on with the chip but what we can control is having inventory for the customers on the used side of things,” said George. “That’s what we’ve done, we’ve jammed our lot filled with used cars, the blue certified cars and we know that we need new vehicles, it not secret but we can only deal with what we have right here and that’s what we want to do, we want to take care of our customers so we are providing those blue certified next to new cars.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka

Latest News

Global microchip shortage effecting vehicle production and car dealerships
Global microchip shortage effecting vehicle production and car dealerships
Play Ball! Topeka Golden Giants open ticket sales at full capacity
KS Supreme Court issues new order regarding COVID-19 protocols
A tornado did damage in Selden, Kan. May 24, 2021.
Sheridan Co. town hit by tornado reports damage, minor injuries