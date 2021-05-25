CVB Advisory Committee and County Commission air views on cooperation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano wanted to ensure everyone was on the same page, and the Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Council, EDC and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau all have the same goal of promoting the community even though they do have different roles.

The county governing body and CVB Advisory Committee met Monday at the request of the County to discuss the cooperation issue and ended with a variety of opinions being expressed on both sides. The only final decision to come out of the session was that Giordano will attend CVB Board meetings but not as a voting member.

Giordano noted that she didn’t understand all the negativity, and made it clear in response to a recent ad that the CVB is not a business but an advisory board. She said they are not a board of directors. To the CVB Committee, she stated, “I want to work with you.”

Members of the CVB Committee expressed their views on how they’ve reached out to the Chamber and had asked for help on events such as Sundown Salute. Committee Chair Florence Whitebread didn’t feel very much came out of the meeting. “They were talking about us getting together with the EDC, the Chamber and the MAC. We’ll feel we’ve tried. We’ve asked them several times about helping with the Fourth of July parade or different things and that hasn’t happened. They have never come to us and asked us for any assistance.” Whitebread said she wasn’t sure what the basis was for the meeting.

Commissioner Alex Tyson noted that there should be efforts to work together in some capacity. “That’s not happening,” Tyson called the meeting a waste of time. “They haven’t been working together. Tyson said a few weeks ago he asked them to work together but was told by a sitting board member “that there was no purpose because they had two different missions. “I thought the overall goal was for our community to get built up by tourists and attractions and different things like that.”

Tyson added that he feels that there’s a serious disconnect and not just with the CVB and Chamber, but also with youth sports. He referred to the CVB’s emphasis on fishing tournaments due to the financial impact. “If we’re going to do outdoor things why don’t we have shooting, we’ve got nothing but hunters around here. Why don’t we have archery competitions?”

CVB Board member Sheila Burdett said they want to get along, and when people come to that committee it’s always for a handout, nothing the other way. She also noted, “If you don’t fix camaraderie you’re not fixing anything”

Giordano repeated that she wanted everybody on the same page, while Whitebread urged the county commission to call their boards including the MAC, Chamber and EDC panels in to talk about the reason because the CVB is not getting a response from them. Giordano said she would address the subject with the EDC while Tyson added that he would address it with the MAC and Chamber of Commerce.

