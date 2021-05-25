B.T.K ‘murderabilia’ sold online, victim advocate wants it to stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Decades after killing 10 people, Dennis Rader is still getting attention for the murders.

Items belonging to the serial killer known as B.T.K. have been sold for years online, and just recently on a newer website. Some of his things are being sold for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

Andy Kahan Director of Victim Services and with Crime Stoppers Houston has been monitoring these websites since 1999. The items which he calls “murderabilia” are related to high profile serial killers, school shooters, and mass murderers.

“Personalized items including their letters, autographs, even items such as hair, finger nails are some of the more bizarre items.” Said Kahan.

Just recently Kagan discovered “murderabilia” belonging to B.T.K. on a website called Murder Museum.

“He’s had a lot of stuff for sale. I’ve caught a lot of things before,” said Kahan. " About a year ago he had his sweatshirt and his sweatpants somebody was selling. So there’s a market where people will contact him and try to solicit items and they in turn know how to get these items up to the “murderabilia” dealers who then post them up for sale.”

Kahan said B.T.K.’s items are probably the most sold on the website, something he said it’s unacceptable.

“I’m just of the opinion that you shouldn’t be rewarded for criminal conduct,” said Kahan. “Especially when you slaughtered ten people, especially in the way that he did it.”

Kahan said for him it’s more than a profession.

“The families that I deal with it’s an absolute sickening and disheartening feeling,” said Kahan. " As one father told me, my daughter didn’t die so this person can profit from her death.”

It’s not illegal to sell these items in Kansas, but Kahan said most prisons have policies to prevent things like these from happening.

