Advertisement

Bellus Academy to honor cancer survivors in June

Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)
Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bellus Academy in Manhattan will honor survivors of cancer with complementary services in June.

Bellus Academy says students and staff at its campuses in Manhattan, Kan., and San Diego, Calif., will honor survivors of cancer with complimentary mini-facials and polish changes between Tuesday, June 1, and Friday, June 4. It said Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day is a nationwide event observed on the first Tuesday in June.

According to Bellus, all survivors can choose a complimentary 30-minute mini-facial that includes a hand and arm massage or lilac nail polish change. It said services will be given for free, but appointments are required.

“We have a very active student council that is constantly looking for ways to serve our community.” Bellus Academy in Manhattan, Makeup Artistry educator, Jessica Michell Andrews says.

Barbara Natof Paget, chair of Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day, said the event brings beauty and wellness professionals together all over the nation to provide free services to those that have survived cancer, regardless of gender, type or date of diagnosis.

Bellus said it has extended its complimentary services to four days in order to comply with safety and social distancing guidelines.

“As the nation emerges from a long pandemic period, many of us have realized how much we miss the simple pleasure of a salon or spa service,” says Lynelle Lynch, owner of Bellus Academy. “While many of us think of ‘the new normal’ as a return to life after the pandemic, the ‘new normal’ also applies to individuals whose lives are changed by a cancer diagnosis and Bellus Academy is honored to give back to these brave survivors with some complimentary pampering.”

In 2016, Bellus said it became the first U.S. beauty and wellness academy to partner with the Global Wellness Institute’s Wellness for Cancer initiative. It said the initiative includes training on different ways to deliver services to survivors of cancer.

According to Bellus, students will offer lilac nail lacquer polish changes, because lavender is the cancer survivor ribbon color.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Family devastated but thankful after teen survives triple-fatal crash in Saline County
Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina

Latest News

Leon Burtnett, a Kansas high school football coach, passes away at 78.
Football coach Leon Burtnett dies at 78
13 News at 10pm
People enjoy the Crossroads Fountain Show at Evergy Plaza.
Crossroads Fountain Show
Konza United Way Restaurant Week
20 Manhattan-area restaurants participating in Restaurant Week
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws