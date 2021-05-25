Bellus Academy to honor cancer survivors in June

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bellus Academy in Manhattan will honor survivors of cancer with complementary services in June.

Bellus Academy says students and staff at its campuses in Manhattan, Kan., and San Diego, Calif., will honor survivors of cancer with complimentary mini-facials and polish changes between Tuesday, June 1, and Friday, June 4. It said Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day is a nationwide event observed on the first Tuesday in June.

According to Bellus, all survivors can choose a complimentary 30-minute mini-facial that includes a hand and arm massage or lilac nail polish change. It said services will be given for free, but appointments are required.

“We have a very active student council that is constantly looking for ways to serve our community.” Bellus Academy in Manhattan, Makeup Artistry educator, Jessica Michell Andrews says.

Barbara Natof Paget, chair of Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day, said the event brings beauty and wellness professionals together all over the nation to provide free services to those that have survived cancer, regardless of gender, type or date of diagnosis.

Bellus said it has extended its complimentary services to four days in order to comply with safety and social distancing guidelines.

“As the nation emerges from a long pandemic period, many of us have realized how much we miss the simple pleasure of a salon or spa service,” says Lynelle Lynch, owner of Bellus Academy. “While many of us think of ‘the new normal’ as a return to life after the pandemic, the ‘new normal’ also applies to individuals whose lives are changed by a cancer diagnosis and Bellus Academy is honored to give back to these brave survivors with some complimentary pampering.”

In 2016, Bellus said it became the first U.S. beauty and wellness academy to partner with the Global Wellness Institute’s Wellness for Cancer initiative. It said the initiative includes training on different ways to deliver services to survivors of cancer.

According to Bellus, students will offer lilac nail lacquer polish changes, because lavender is the cancer survivor ribbon color.

