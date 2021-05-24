Advertisement

Work on I-70 to take place Monday, Wednesday in downtown Topeka

Traffic on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka will be slowed on Monday...
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic will be restricted Monday and Wednesday on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct of Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka as crews repair potholes and fencing on that stretch of the roadway.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday as crews patch the right lane on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

Crews will repair fencing and patch potholes on the right lane of eastbound I-70 on the viaduct from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Traffic control will include signage and traffic cones. There will not be a speed reduction through the work zone, KDOT says.

The I-70 on and off ramps will remain open, though drivers are encouraged to be prepared for slow-moving traffic through the work zone.

KDOT officials urge motorists to be alert and to obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For updates on all road construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

